Solomon Islands beat Fiji with late goal

Fiji’s rising football star Mohammed Fataul Raheem’s sensational strike was left for not much as Solomon Islands came from behind to beat Fiji 2-1 at the iconic Lawson Tama Stadium in a football friendly this afternoon.

Renowned for his goals from distance, the new footballing sensation repeated his scoring on his debut with a thunderous drive in the first spell.

Molea Tigi got the goal for the Solomons after Fiji lost possession in its own half midway in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

With five minutes added time, Alwin Hou netted after good play by former Suva rep Gagame Feni in the build up.

Laced with skipper Roy Krishna, UK-based Scott Wara, and Auckland City trialist, Nabil Begg, this Fijian side showed determination and grit and was a far better side in the first half.

Raheem did not look out of place and was a tireless worker along with the usual Krishna flashes of brilliance.



Mohammed Fataul Raheem

However, tactical changes by the Solomon Islands paid dividends as they shred open the Fijian defence many times in the second spell.

The two teams meet at 2pm FJT on Thursday in the second of the two-match series.