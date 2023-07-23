Soccer is natural for people of Ba: Waqairatavo

Soccer is not a new game to teach the young children in the soccer-crazy town of Ba.

These were the words from the Western Coordinator at the Academy in Ba, Lia Waqairatavo, after Ba won the Extra Supermarket Viti Futsal Cup 2023 Under 15 Grade, defeating Suva 3-1.

Waqairatavo says despite the challenges they faced in terms of gathering the kids for training due to the school soccer competition, the boys showed their natural skills on the field.

“When it comes to Football in Ba, they are just the naturals.” We could see that on the field. We let them play their own game, and they perform.”

She acknowledged the Fiji Football Association for establishing a platform that allows the young stars to showcase their talents.

The Extra Supermarket Viti Futsal Competition concluded the three-day tournament at Fiji Football Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.