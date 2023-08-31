Sherman believes Fiji will do better on Saturday

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Men’s coach, Rob Sherman, is hopeful that the players will perform strongly in their last pool game against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Sherman believes that yesterday’s loss served as a valuable lesson for the team.

“There’s always a difference in training and match obviously and I think the fact that the boys were able to execute particularly in the second half what we’ve asked will instill confidence in them and in the game plan that we put together so I am confident that we can progress from this point. Obviously, this is the first game we play as a U23 and in that sense there are lessons to be learnt.”

According to the Welsh coach, the players took some time to settle, but once they did, they displayed a much stronger performance.

After closely observing his players in the second half of the game against the Kiwis, Sherman is confident that the Fijian players will not go easy on PNG.

The outcome of the game on Saturday at 3pm will determine Fiji’s fate in the semi-finals.

The match can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.