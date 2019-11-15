Serritslev's pay to be finalized

The Fiji Football Association will in a few days lodge the pending documents needed to finalize the new national coach, Flemming Serritslev’s pay.

Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says once they receive Serritslev’s work permit, they will lodge a confirmation letter to the Sports Commission.

Awaiting a word from Fiji FA, Commission chair Peter Mazey says they will only release Serritslev’s pay once they get the proper documentation.

“No money can go out of the Commission, no government funding, until everything is in place. Well he’s work permit, the documentation, he has to then go to FRCA to get his tax employment number and that will allow him to open his bank account which we will put money into.”

Flemming Serritslev was appointed new national football coach in January replacing Christophe Gamel.