Self-belief key for Kulas

[Source: OFC]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas have to believe they can win according to head coach Angekine Chua ahead of their OFC Olympic Qualifier semifinal against New Zealand on Friday in Samoa.

Chua expressed this after their 3-1 loss to the Solomon Islands yesterday in their final pool game.

She says there was a high chance for them to get back in the game after trailing 1-2 yesterday, however, the players didn’t believe in themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know our hopes are still high in terms of getting the goals back, but one thing is the players need to believe they can do that”.

The Kulas will be playing New Zealand as if they are playing in the final.

Chua adds the Kiwis will always give them a good run, and they are looking forward to it.

Our Kulas will play New Zealand at 4 pm on Friday in the second semi-final.