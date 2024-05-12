Sela double seals draw for Rewa

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

Rewa has started its OFC Men’s Champions League campaign on a high after holding defending champs Auckland City to a 2-all draw in Tahiti.

It was a tight first half with the match ending at nil-all at the breather.

However, the game came to life in the second spell when Auckland City got their first goal in the 50th minute.

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

City’s lead was short-lived when man of the match Josaia Sela scored two goals in three minutes for Rewa.

His first was in the 62nd minute and another two minutes later.

However, Rewa’s lead didn’t last long after Auckland City equalized less than two minutes later.



[Man of the match Josaia Sela/OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

Both sides threw everything in the last quarter of the match but failed to find the winner.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says he can’t ask for more from his side to withstand the test against the champs.



[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

“I’m happy with the result I think it’s not easy to come and draw with Auckland, they’re a quality side, and the boys deserve all the praise they really worked hard, they really dig deep and then again 2-2 draw, a 1 point from the game we are happy with it.”

The Delta Tigers take on Solomon Warriors at 1pm on Wednesday in their second group A match.