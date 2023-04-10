Sangam powerhouses ready for semis

[Source: Photo Supplied]
Defending TIV Sagnam tournament champion Lautoka continues its impressive title defense journey.
The side survived to make the semi-final this morning after beating a determined New Zealand based Middlemore team 2-1 in the quarters.
Lautoka now faces Rifle Range which defeated Rewa 1-0 yesterday.
Article continues after advertisement
Also in the last four is Nadi which will take on rivals Ba in the second semi-final match.
The Jetsetters overcame Hamilton 5-3 while Ba edged Sydney also 5-3.
Advertisement