[Source: Photo Supplied]

Lautoka has been bundled out of the TIV Sangam tournament after losing in the semi-final.

The defending champions were booted out by Rifle Range 2-0 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Joining Rifle Range in the final later this afternoon is host Nadi.

Nadi defeated Ba 2-0 in the second semi-final.