Saints' late mistake costs victory

[Source: BBC]

The hosts had been beaten in all of their first four top-flight games of 2024-25 but pounced on a mistake from the visitors to take the lead after only five minutes through Tyler Dibling’s first goal for the club.

Ipswich’s Axel Tuanzebe lost possession inside his penalty area and Southampton kept the ball well, with 36-year-old Adam Lallana setting up 18-year-old Dibling, and the teenager calmly slotted past Arijanet Muric.

Cameron Archer missed a penalty in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday and almost doubled the Saints’ lead, but hit the post.

Article continues after advertisement

Archer, searching for his first Saints goal since his £15m move from Aston Villa in the summer, had another chance when played in by ex-Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes, but Muric saved well.

But that miss proved costly as Morsy, in the 95th minute, shot past Aaron Ramsdale from outside the penalty area, with the effort taking a deflection off the unfortunate Joe Aribo.