Sangam's round of 16 action underway

[Source: National Then India Valibar Sangam Fiji/Facebook]

Eight Super Premier teams are confirmed so far for the TIV Sangam tournament Round of 16 matches.

Defending champion Lautoka is currently in action, leading Vakoro three-nil.

Also playing and locked at nil-all are Middlemore and Tabucola.

Article continues after advertisement

At 10.30, Nadi will face Nalovo while Solovi takes on Hamilton.

Two matches are scheduled to be played at 11.45am with Rifle Range meeting Vatiyaki and Rewa facing Rakiraki.

At 1pm between Valley and Sydney as well as Botany vs Ba.