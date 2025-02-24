Rotuma welcomes FIFA Football for schools

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji Football Association has launched the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) curriculum in four Rotuman primary schools, bringing football’s educational and developmental benefits to the island’s youth.

Led by Technical Director Timo Jankowski, the program delivered engaging sessions to students at Malha’a, Paptea, Motusa, and Christ the King Primary Schools.

The children showed enthusiasm and teamwork, with strong participation from both boys and girls.

To support continued engagement, Fiji FA provided essential football equipment to each school.

This initiative builds upon the F4S curriculum’s successful rollout in over 160 schools across Fiji, including remote areas like Yasawa, Kadavu, and Levuka.

During their visits, the Fiji FA team distributed more than 1,600 footballs and other training equipment.

The FIFA Football for Schools program, a global collaboration with UNESCO, integrates football into school systems to promote education and health, aiming to positively impact children worldwide.

