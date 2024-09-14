Rodu hopes for top spot

Fiji Women's Under-16 team during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Under-16 team is determined to top their pool in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Head coach Marika Rodu stressed the importance of this match, as a win against Samoa is crucial to securing the top spot in the pool.

Fiji currently sits just below Samoa in the standings, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

Rodu is confident the team is focused and ready to deliver a strong performance.

The Digicel Fiji Junior Kulas will meet Samoa at 3pm.