Rodolfo Zapata is Fiji Football U20 coach

Argentinian national Rodolfo Zapata has been announced as the Fiji Football Under-20 coach.
Zapata will prepare and lead the team to the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.
Zapata hails from Bella Vista in Argentina and started out in the Argentinian second division as a goal keeper.
Zapata has a UEFA Pro License and has been contracted with the Fiji Football Association for one year.
