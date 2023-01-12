Rodolfo Zapata is Fiji Football U20 coach

Rodolfo Zapata [right] has been announced as the Fiji Football Under-20 coach

Argentinian national Rodolfo Zapata has been announced as the Fiji Football Under-20 coach.

Zapata will prepare and lead the team to the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.

Zapata hails from Bella Vista in Argentina and started out in the Argentinian second division as a goal keeper.

Zapata has a UEFA Pro License and has been contracted with the Fiji Football Association for one year.