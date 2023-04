[Source: Supplied]

Rewa has been crowned the new champion of the 61st Rooster Sanatan IDC.

This is after they defeated Tuva by 1-nil at AD Patel in Ba yesterday.

Suva district player Ravinesh Karan Singh netted the lone goal in the second half.

Rewa had the services of Patrick Joseph, Ivan Kumar, Nimish Prasad, Ravinesh Karan Singh and Abhishek Deo.

Nasinu won the Masters category, defeating Ba.