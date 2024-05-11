Rewa trio in doubt

Three experienced Rewa players are in doubt for their match against Auckland City tomorrow in the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Head coach Rodeck Singh reveals that Tevita Waranaivalu, Inosi Matanisiga, and Dylan Shankar are currently nursing injuries

Singh says that this is concerning but they’re are dealing with it.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am not happy to say but we do have some injury concerns in the team. Our physio is working on them tirelessly making sure they are okay to play this Sunday”

Singh also says that he has a backup plan if the trio aren’t given the green light to feature in the opening match.

He adds they will make sure they are ready to face Auckland City.

The two sides meet at 10am tomorrow.