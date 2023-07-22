Rewa to pull up their socks

Rewa Football Association knows it’s time for them to pull up their socks and perform better if they want to reclaim the Digicel Fiji Premier League’s top position.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says their outing hasn’t been good so far, but they will try their best to deliver this week.

Singh says they are closely monitoring the current group leader, Lautoka.

“For us, the boys have realized that we are not leading the points table; there’s a five-point difference between us and Lautoka, and if you look at it, Lautoka is in good form; whoever comes their way, they are destroying tea, they are scoring goals, and the boys have realized that, and we know we can no longer sleep off duty; now we have to also start winning.”

Rewa has been winless after the transfer window, losing to Labasa and Suva.

The Digicel Fiji Premier League doubleheader, which was scheduled to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow, has been shifted to Uprising Sport Center in Navua.

The change of venue is due to the cancellation of the booking at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to these two matches LIVE on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, the Nadi-Labasa match will be played on Saturday at 7.30 p.m. at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, while Lautoka battles Ba on Sunday at 3 p.m.