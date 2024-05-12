Rewa to bank on experience against Auckland City

The Rewa football side will bank on its experienced reps when it takes on Auckland City in their opening match of the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti this morning.

Coach Rodeck Singh says several players were part of the team’s campaign in 2022 and will carry the Delta Tigers hopes this year.

Singh says these players include Setareki Hughes, Iosefo Verevou and veteran Samuela Kautoga.

Article continues after advertisement

“We came here last in 2022, we missed out in 2023 and now we are back in 2024. A couple of these boys have been in O League, couple of them are new, the young ones but they are raring to go out and have the experience of participating with the top teams in Oceania.”

Rewa will meet Auckland City in their first pool game at 10 am today.