Rewa thrash defending champs Lautoka

A new winner will be crowned in this year’s Extra Battle of the Giants tournament after defending champions Lautoka suffered a brutal 6-0 defeat against Rewa.

Lautoka played with only 10 men for almost the entire match after Kishan Sami was red-carded in the 13th minute for obstructing a Rewa attacker just outside the goalmouth.

Shortly after the red card, Solomon Islander John Orobulu opened the scoring to give Rewa the lead.

Early in the second half, captain Setareki Hughes delivered his individual brilliance, scoring the second goal with a powerful shot in a one-on-one situation against the Lautoka goalkeeper.

Hughes was not done yet, and with Rewa dominating possession and looking composed, he soon added his second goal of the match after a chance created by his teammates.

A short time later, Orobulu scored his second goal as well, extending the lead to 4-0.

Both Hughes and Orobulu were then substituted and replaced by Epeli Valevou and Asivorisi Rabo.

Josaia Sela scored the fifth goal, giving his team a huge advantage.

The final goal of the day came from Semi Matalau, who provided a beautiful finish after an assist from a teammate, sealing the 6-0 win for Rewa.

