Rewa seeks win in second round

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rewa’s search for a first win of the second round continues, and their head coach Rodeck Singh knows they must work harder.

Singh says the boys have been doing their best to execute the game plan, but some costly mistakes have crept in during matches.

“We will go back to how it is, we managed to score goals, we created chances but we didn’t take them. But it’s back to the drawing board, we will go prepare better for Nadroga.”

He acknowledges there are issues affecting the entire team at the moment.

But he remains optimistic they can overcome these challenges to get ready for their next opponents.

After yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Navua, Rewa know they must be more clinical in front of goal.

If they can solve the small problems quickly, Singh believes Rewa have enough quality in their squad to start picking up points again.