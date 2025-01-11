Rewa FC calls transfer window deadline "Too Short"

[File Photo]

Rewa Football Club President Nazil Buksh has raised concerns over the limited transfer window set by the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) for the upcoming OFC Men’s Champions League, calling it insufficient for player movements.

Unlike other clubs whose transfer window closes on January 31st, Rewa’s deadline has been cut short to January 21st, leaving little time for clubs to finalize transfers.

“It’s too early now. There’s not much happening, and everyone knows the transfer trend usually picks up just 10 days before the closing date.”

“We’re worried about what will happen in the remaining days, but we’re hoping everything falls into place.”

Despite the shortened timeline, Buksh confirmed no Rewa player has indicated plans to leave the club, and discussions are ongoing with a few potential signings.

The Fiji Football Association attempted to negotiate an extension with OFC but was unsuccessful, with the governing body standing firm on the January 21st deadline.

The OFC Champions League is scheduled for March 30 to April 12, 2025.