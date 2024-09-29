Rewa ends season on a high

[File Photo]
Rewa FC finished their Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign in style with a 3-1 victory over Ba FC.
The champions had already sealed the Premier Division title last week with a dominant 4-1 win over Nadi FC, securing their place in the OFC Champions League.
Despite having clinched the title early, Rewa continued their strong form, ending the season on a high and cementing their dominance in Fijian football this year.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|18
|13
|4
|1
|43
|14
|+29
|43
|LABASA
|18
|9
|5
|4
|27
|19
|+8
|32
|LAUTOKA
|18
|10
|1
|7
|45
|37
|+8
|31
|NAVUA
|18
|8
|5
|5
|31
|23
|+8
|29
|BA
|18
|8
|4
|6
|31
|26
|+5
|28
|NADI
|18
|7
|4
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|25
|SUVA
|18
|6
|4
|8
|33
|35
|-2
|22
|NADROGA
|18
|5
|2
|11
|30
|44
|-5
|17
|NASINU
|18
|5
|0
|13
|20
|40
|-20
|15
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|18
|3
|3
|12
|17
|36
|-17
|12
