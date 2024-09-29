Rewa ends season on a high

[File Photo]

Rewa FC finished their Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign in style with a 3-1 victory over Ba FC.

The champions had already sealed the Premier Division title last week with a dominant 4-1 win over Nadi FC, securing their place in the OFC Champions League.

Despite having clinched the title early, Rewa continued their strong form, ending the season on a high and cementing their dominance in Fijian football this year.

