Rewa eager to prove critics wrong

The Rewa football coach Rodeck Singh says players are eager to prove their critics wrong at the OFC Men’s Champions League.

He adds they also have to show those who say that Rewa is only good enough for the Digicel Fiji Premier League that they can also compete with the best in the region.

Singh made the comments after his side defeated Solomon Warriors 3-2 in Tahiti yesterday.

The win also have Rewa tied with Auckland City on four points in group A and the Delta Tigers just needs a draw against Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United to make the semifinals.

Rodeck Singh says they’re more than just a DFPL side.

“Players have the quality to move out and play overseas so this is what is driving them forward make sure they have the Delta Tigers at heart people like Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranivalu they die for the badge and I think this is the push for them.”

Rewa plays Hekari United on Saturday in Tahiti.