Rewa dedicates result to mothers

Today’s impressive outing by Rewa at the OFC Men’s Champions League against defending champions Auckland City has been dedicated to the players and management’s mothers and wives.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Tahiti after the 2-all draw, coach Rodeck Singh says he can’t ask for anything more from the players.

Singh says there’s a special group of fans that’s always there for them.

“I think the mothers deserve it, without the mothers we will not have their children allowed to be played here, also to the wives, my wife, we dedicate to all the mothers they all prayed for this team I think the prayers worked, it’s not an easy thing to come and draw with Auckland City, we give the honor and glory to God almighty Jesus Christ and also thank our mothers for praying with us.”

Josaia Sela who was later named man of the match scored both goals for Rewa today.

The Delta Tigers take on Solomon Warriors at 1pm on Wednesday in their second group A match.