Rewa anticipates tough play against Lautoka

Rewa FC is bracing itself for a demanding match against the current Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders, Lautoka FC, in round 15 this week.

Rewa FC showcased their prowess by securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Nadroga, securing three crucial points and elevating themselves to the second spot on the points table with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC continues to maintain their lead at the top with 30 points.

“Now we head to Lautoka next week and then to BOG, and when you come to top games like this, you need to start scoring and converting chances, which we are

Behind in.”

Despite their recent success, Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh remains pragmatic, acknowledging the need for improvement, particularly in the areas of goal-scoring and finishing techniques.

Singh is determined to address these shortcomings during their rigorous training sessions in preparation for the upcoming crucial clash.