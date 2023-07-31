Rebuilding stage for Nadroga FC

Nadroga Football is in the process of rebuilding its image and addressing various issues.

Despite the loss against Rewa, head coach Joseph Nand says his team performed well.

Nand says the players are currently in a rebuilding stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a re-building stage and we currently working on the re-building stage. We can expect scores like this.”

Currently, Nadroga is ranked ninth in the Digicel Fiji Premier League points standings.

Their next match will be against Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.