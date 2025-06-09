Rasorewa eyes dream BOG debut

Veleni Rasorewa.

17-year-old striker Veleni Rasorewa is slowly climbing the ladder of Fijian football with Lautoka FC.

Rasorewa, a name now familiar to many, announced his arrival on the big stage during last year’s U-16 World Cup Qualifiers, where his speed and strike force helped secure Fiji’s spot in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar for later this year.

The Tailevu native’s journey began with Lautoka U14, the side that qualified for the U-14 IDC in 2022.

It was there that his raw potential caught the eye of Lautoka senior team coach Shivam Raj.

Last year, Rasorewa found himself training alongside the seasoned professionals of the senior men’s team, eventually earning his spot in the squad alongside fellow U-17 goalkeeper, Isoa Latui.



Veleni Rasorewa in action. [Photo Credit: OFC]

Rasorewa says he enjoys his time training with the experienced Blues squad, cherishing every opportunity to absorb new lessons.

“It was a big tough training with the boys, and I went through that situation where I got hit on the ground, but I took it like a man and got up.”

He credits the Lautoka coaching staff for their support, constantly pushing him to reach his peak.

Behind every promising athlete lies a foundation of support, and for Rasorewa, that comes from his family.

His parents have been a constant presence, cheering him on from the sidelines during both his early games and major tournaments to make sure their son successfully achieves his passion.

Currently, the talented striker is also undergoing trials for the national U-17 team, with high hopes of making the final cut and proudly representing his country at the global showpiece.

The much-anticipated Extra Battle of the Giants tournament kicks off next weekend in Labasa.

Lautoka’s campaign begins with a clash against Nadroga at 2pm next Friday, followed by an encounter with Ba at 3pm on Saturday, before concluding their pool matches against hosts Labasa at 4pm on Sunday.

