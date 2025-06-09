Premier League triple-header postponed

[Source: File]

All Extra Premier League fixtures scheduled for today have been postponed.

A triple-header was set to take place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, featuring three key matchups.

The day’s action was scheduled to kick off at 11:00am with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Lautoka.

At 1:00pm, Nasinu was set to battle Ba, before Rewa took on Labasa in the final match at 3:00pm.

Officials are expected to confirm a new date for the postponed fixtures in due course.

