Premier League triple-header postponed

[Source: File]
All Extra Premier League fixtures scheduled for today have been postponed.
A triple-header was set to take place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, featuring three key matchups.
The day’s action was scheduled to kick off at 11:00am with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Lautoka.
Article continues after advertisement
At 1:00pm, Nasinu was set to battle Ba, before Rewa took on Labasa in the final match at 3:00pm.
Officials are expected to confirm a new date for the postponed fixtures in due course.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement