Possession game for Baby Bula Boys

Fiji Under-17 football head coach Sunil Kumar believes the OFC U17 Championship quarter-final will be a game of possession.

Reflecting on their past two games, Kumar says the match against Tonga on Wednesday night highlighted the importance of keeping and making use of possession.

He adds this will be one major factor going up against the Cook Islands in the quarter-final.

“We need to work more on keeping possession and getting those passes connected. In the first half our boys were struggling to connect those passes, they did better in the second half but we still need to improve on that.”

Possession comes on top of another area of concern in discipline as a few players and coach copped yellow cards on Wednesday night and Sailimone Ravonokula was red carded.

Fiji and the Cooks will be in action on Sunday afternoon at 4 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.