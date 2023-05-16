Possession football for Suva

Suva football coach Babs Khan believes tomorrow’s OFC Champions League match against Auckland City will be a game of possession.

Khan says possession style football is something they have in common and it will come down to the team that is more patient, focus and accurate.

He adds they can’t afford any slip ups against the defending champions which means they have to play until the final whistle.

Article continues after advertisement

“They like to play possession football and they’ll keep doing it until somebody slips. Both team are basically same, we also like to play possession football and it will be fun. We’ll see who strikes first.”

Both teams will be out to bag the maximum points and it will be determined tomorrow when the dust settles in Luganville Soccer City Stadium in Vanuatu.

Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 4pm.