PNG first up for Kulas in MSG Cup

Source: FFA/Facebook

Fiji Kulas coach Angeline Chua is happy with the progress made in the past few weeks ahead of next week’s Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Ministers Cup opener against hosts Papua New Guinea.

Chua knows PNG will be tough at home but the Kulas focus is on their game plan and staying disciplined for the full 90 minutes.

She says the team spirit is high, and everyone is eager to give their best for Fiji.

The national women’s football team has been training intensively at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa, focusing on fitness, team structure, and tactical discipline.

Fiji open their campaign against hosts Papua New Guinea Reds next Monday at 3 pm at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Coach Chua adds the team has shown strong commitment and belief during their build-up phase.

The Kulas are in group B, alongside Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea Reds.

The top teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for November 20, with the grand finale to be played on November 22.

The second pool game against Solomon Islands will be on November 17.

