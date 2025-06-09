Orobulu still leads golden boot race

Rewa’s John Orobulu

Rewa’s John Orobulu still leads the golden boot race in the Extra Premier League after 13 rounds.

The Solomon Islander has so far netted 11 goals from 13 games.

Behind Orobulu with nine goals is France Catarogo of Ba.

Labasa’s Rusiate Doidoi and Gagame Feni of Suva are tied in third with eight goals.

Jimson Abana of Labasa and Rusiate Matarerega from Nadi have seven goals each while Lautoka’s Mohammed Shazil Ali has six.

Siotame Kubu of Nadroga, Paul Francis from Nasinu, Navua rep Ali Mekawir and Apolosi Seru of Nadi have five goals each under their names.

98 players have scored 103 goals this season and there have been five own goals.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s round 14, Labasa hosts Navua at 1:30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park while Nasinu takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

At 1pm on Sunday, Nadroga meets Suva at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka hosts Tavua at Chirchill Park.

The final game on Sunday kicks off at 3pm with Rewa and Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji 2.

