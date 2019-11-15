Home

OFC Nations Cup cancelled

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2020 12:50 pm
DEFENDING OFC NATIONS CUP CHAMPS, NEW ZEALAND [SOURCE: OFC]

The Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup has been cancelled after it has been agreed to by the Executive Committee.

The Qualifying Stage event that was scheduled to take place in the Cook Islands in March was previously postponed and the final stage was due to take place in New Zealand in June.

The decision has been made in light of the complexities posed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OFC’s 11 Member Associations have experienced challenging operating conditions recently and many of these countries are in lockdown.

There are also restrcitions regarding international travel that makes the main tournament unplayable in the coming months and teams would not be able to adequately prepare.

The Nations Cup will not be moved to a new window as the priority for OFC is to ensure the FIFA World Cup qualifying process can begin later this year and these matches must take place in the FIFA International Match Calendar.

[Source: OFC]

