OFC Championship preparations progressing well

After recruiting two players from the recent Fiji Secondary Schools Inter-District Championship, Fiji Young Kulas head coach Angelin Chua is pleased with how quickly the new additions are settling into the squad.

Speaking during a training session at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Suva this morning, Chua said the team has been focusing on building cohesion and improving chemistry on the field.

The Young Kulas are currently preparing for the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship, which will take place in Tahiti later this month.

“Yes, the girls are slowly coming together after the first week. This week, we’re focusing more on the physical part of the preparation. So we still have our fitness test and all that left.”

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for next year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team is scheduled to depart for Tahiti on the 16th of this month.

