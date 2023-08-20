NZ Lautoka defend title

New Zealand Lautoka defend their RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans tournament title in Nadi today

A late free kick goal ensured New Zealand Lautoka defend their RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans tournament title in Nadi today.

The side beat Nadi Veterans 1-nil with the goal coming late in the second half, after a beautifully taken free kick.

From the opening whistle, it was evident that the Blues meant business. Their attack was a well-oiled machine, showcasing fluidity and precision that left spectators on the edge of their seats.

They fashioned several opportunities but, frustratingly, the back of the net remained elusive.

Under the watchful gaze of a sun-soaked sky and amid a cool breeze, both teams demonstrated unwavering determination.

The first half was marked by a deadlock that neither side could shatter.

As the second half unfolded, the Nadi Masters altered their strategy, applying relentless pressure on the visitors’ defense.

Their renewed vigor and strategic shifts kept NZ Lautoka’s defenders on their toes.

Still, the reigning champions held firm after breaking the deadlock, refusing to yield to the mounting pressure.