NZ awarded game, PNG to continue

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has granted New Zealand a victory in the cancelled match against Papua New Guinea during the ongoing OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 tournament held in New Zealand.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, the PNG Football Association is deemed responsible for the match not being played, which had been originally scheduled for the previous Sunday.

Therefore, the committee has ruled the match as a 3-0 forfeit in favour of New Zealand against Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

Furthermore, to provide clarity, it has been determined that PNG will continue its participation in the competition and will face Fiji as originally scheduled for this coming Saturday.

This decision implies that if New Zealand achieves a draw or victory against Fiji today, the team will progress to the semi-finals.

The match between Fiji and New Zealand is set to commence at 3 pm. You can catch the live broadcast of the game on FBC Sports.