No more discipline issue: Yusuf

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Discipline will not be an issue for the Digicel Fiji Football Under-20 anymore.

The reassurance was given by Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says actions have been taken against those who did not comply with the rules and the players in camp understand no ill-discipline will be tolerated.

“One thing is for sure is that we will have a disciplined team, much more organized themselves and they will try to put up a good performance.”

Junior Bula Boys manager Kartik Reddy says coaches, Marika Rodu and Ronil Lal are doing their best in moulding and building the players.

“Someone of Marika’s calibre who has spiritually enhanced the boys and there’s some massive changes in the team. Both the coaches are working hard towards building the right combinations building up towards the World Cup.”

The team is expected to leave the country next week for the Gold Coast.