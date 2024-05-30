Football

No extraordinary preps for Ba says President

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 30, 2024 4:45 pm

[File Photo]

4R Electrical Ba FC’s President Azam Ali says that there have been no extraordinary preparations for the team, leading up to the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT, which kicks off tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Men in Black arrived in Labasa today, having trained strenuously over the past two weeks.

He assures that it will be business as usual when Ba takes to the field from Day One.

“I think it will be a tough tournament knowing that after a long time we are setting foot on Labasa for a tournament. So most of the things will be dependent on the weather and the pitch and we know all teams are prepared and we got a very tough game tomorrow against Lautoka.

Ali acknowledges that the competition will be challenging but expresses confidence that Ba are ready to make their mark.

Ba will take on Lautoka at 4:30pm tomorrow in their opening game.

The Fiji FACT kicks-off at 12:30pm with Nadi taking on Nadroga.

Rewa will then face Navua at 2:30pm before hosts Labasa meets Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.

