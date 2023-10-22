New FANCA ICC winner to be crowned

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

In a thrilling turn of events, the FANCA International Club Championship is set to crown a new winner this year, as defending champions Sydney Mulomulo made an unexpected exit from the tournament. The excitement reached its peak in the quarterfinals, with action-packed matches that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Sydney Mulomulo’s hopes of retaining their title were dashed after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Suva in a fiercely contested match in the quarterfinals on the previous night.

In other quarterfinal clashes, Drasa secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Cuvu, Nadi emerged triumphant against Ba with a 3-2 scoreline, and Danemora NZ delivered a spectacular performance, sending Maigania home with a 2-0 win.

The anticipation continues to build as the semifinals are scheduled to take place this morning, promising fans even more thrilling soccer action.

The first semifinal match will see Nadi hosting Suva at 9 am, while Danemora NZ will take on Drasa at 10:30 am.

These games are set to unfold at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.