Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win

[Source: Reuters]

The Netherlands kicked off their Group E campaign with a 1-0 win over Women’s World Cup debutants Portugal at Dunedin Stadium on Sunday thanks to a first-half goal from Stefanie Van der Gragt that was awarded on a VAR review.

Van der Gragt rose above the defence at the far post to head home, but the flag went up for offside when the lineswoman deemed Jill Roord to be obstructing the goalkeeper. However, the referee overturned the decision after watching a replay.

The Dutch edged Portugal 3-2 a year ago in the European Championship group stage, but this time the Iberian side were no match for the team in their trademark orange and did not have a shot on target until the 82nd minute.

The Netherlands, runners-up in 2019, move level with group leaders United States on three points but sit second on goal difference ahead of their titanic clash on Thursday.