Navua settles for draw again in BOG

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Southern Forest Navua side had to again settle for a draw, this time against Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass Pte Limited Tailevu Naitasiri in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops BOG tournament.

They drew nil all in the first game of day two.

With the sun out in Nadi, the teams enjoyed perfect playing conditions complemented by a refreshing cool breeze at Prince Charles Park.

The Navua side, eager to secure a victory after their 1 all draw against Lautoka the previous day, dominated possession and showcased their prowess on the field.

Despite their persistent attacks, the final crucial passes eluded them, leaving their fans on the edge of their seats.

Tailevu Naitasiri, playing their first game in the tournament after a blackout forced the cancellation of their match yesterday, found themselves frequently on the defensive.

Displaying resilience, they thwarted numerous Navua attempts and managed to carve out a few opportunities of their own.

Yet, similar to their opponents, the elusive final connections evaded them, denying the players any chance of breaking the deadlock.