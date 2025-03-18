National Premier League on a break

Action from the Suva vs Nadroga match
Extra Premier League has commenced a three-week break, providing a moment for teams to regroup and strategize for the remainder of the season.
At the top of the table, Labasa has established a strong lead, accumulating 10 points after four rounds of play.
Closely trailing Labasa are Nadi and Nasinu, both holding 7 points
At the other end of the table, Tavua finds themselves in a challenging position, having secured only 1 point from their four matches.
The Extra Premier League will return with Week 5 matches scheduled for April 12-13.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LABASA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|4
|+10
|10
|NADI
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|7
|NASINU
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|7
|NAVUA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|6
|SUVA
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|NADROGA
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|LAUTOKA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|BA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|2
|REWA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|TAVUA
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|1
