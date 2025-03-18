National Premier League on a break

Action from the Suva vs Nadroga match

Extra Premier League has commenced a three-week break, providing a moment for teams to regroup and strategize for the remainder of the season.

At the top of the table, Labasa has established a strong lead, accumulating 10 points after four rounds of play.

Closely trailing Labasa are Nadi and Nasinu, both holding 7 points

At the other end of the table, Tavua finds themselves in a challenging position, having secured only 1 point from their four matches.

The Extra Premier League will return with Week 5 matches scheduled for April 12-13.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 4 3 1 0 14 4 +10 10 NADI 4 2 1 1 10 6 +4 7 NASINU 4 2 1 1 8 6 +2 7 NAVUA 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 SUVA 4 1 2 1 7 7

0 5 NADROGA 4 1 1 2 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 BA 3 0 2 1 5 6 -1 2 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 TAVUA 4 0 1 3 2 12 -10 1

