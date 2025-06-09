Nasinu players demoralized after qualification saga

Source: FFA / Facebook

The bubble of excitement surrounding the Nasinu Football team has burst, leaving players demoralized after Fiji Football Association’s decision effectively knocked them out of the Super Premier Division lineup for next week’s FMF Inter-District Championship.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Coach Abunesh Kapur openly voiced his disappointment, saying that his side became the team penalized in the fallout of the Navua FC eligibility blunder that awarded Nadi FC three points.

The decision saw Nadi leapfrog Nasinu in the league standings, relegating the Nasinu side to the Premier Division.

Kapur questioned the severity of Navua’s oversight, especially since the player suspension information was reportedly provided to all districts by the Fiji FA on both September 16 and 24.

“Nadi had the opportunity to protest because the information was provided prior, as stated by Fiji Football, and it was given to all the districts. Then, Navua coming on the eleventh hour and saying it’s an honest mistake, where are your checks? When you are filling in the COMET system, it will show up that the player is suspended.”

Kapur says that had Navua followed the required due diligence process, Nadi’s protest would not have been valid.

Following the ruling, the coach acknowledged the drastic drop in team morale.

However, Kapur reminded his players that they are still heading to the IDC and should have a clear mindset to dominate regardless of the division.

Nasinu will battle Tavua, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Seaqaqa.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts from next Tuesday in Ba.

Fans can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

