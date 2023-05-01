Nadroga, Tavua to miss out on Fiji FACT

Tavua is at the foot of the table and is one of the teams to miss out on Fiji Fact

Nadroga and Tavua will not be part of the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Only the top eight teams of the Digicel Fiji Premier League have qualified for the tournament.

Nadroga and Tavua are at the foot of the table.

Navua, who had been ranked second-to-last before the last round, avoided the danger when they defeated Nadroga yesterday with a commanding 4 -0 victory.

The eight teams that have been officially announced are Rewa, Lautoka, Suva, Ba, Nadi, Labasa, Navua, and Tailevu Naitasiri.

The Fiji FACT is set to take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva starting from June 9th.