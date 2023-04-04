More scouting to be done

Fiji Football Under-15 coach Sunil Kumar has revealed that they will scout more players for its development programs.

He says this will be done in case they have missed out on some of the good players during selection.

He adds this will be conducted after they return from the FIFA Development Tournament in New Zealand.

“We tried our best to get our best from Fiji, maybe, maybe yes we have missed some talent but this is just a development tournament. We’ll come back and we’ll again do a scouting process where we’ll again look for talent who has been missed and we’ll draft them in this plan. This plan is not just term for this tournament, it’s a long term plan.”

The Fiji U15 will depart the country on Friday.