Missed Chances Cost Bula FC

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says costly mistakes and missed opportunities denied his side a way back into the match following their 2–0 loss to Solomon Kings last night.

Despite mounting pressure in the second half, Bula FC were unable to capitalise on several scoring chances, a frustration Auvray believes ultimately proved decisive.

“We had a game plan that was to expose them on counters in the first half and then have our three forwards come in second half and try to finish the job.”

He admitted that small errors made the difference in a tightly contested match.

“Unfortunately, you make one or two mistakes, you pay it.”

Auvray maintained that his side created enough opportunities to change the outcome.

Bula FC will now look to regroup and improve their finishing as they prepare for their next fixture on Tuesday against South Island United.

