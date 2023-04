[Source: Photo Supplied]

Middlemore has took out the Masters title in the TIV Sangam tournament.

The side defeated New Zealand 4-2 in the final at Prince Charles Park.

New Zealand had defeated Queensland 4-3 in the semis while Middlemore beat Lautoka 1-0.

Meanwhile, Fiji Legends thumped Australia Legends 3-0.