Messi tackled by pitch invader in Inter Miami game

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was hauled to the ground by a pitch invader during Inter Miami’s friendly win against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

Messi, who was brought on as a half-time substitute, was wrestled to the turf by a spectator with two minutes remaining of normal time.

Several fans had already invaded the pitch to get close to Messi, who was taking a selfie with one when another grabbed the former Barcelona playmaker around his waist.

Article continues after advertisement

Security was quickly on the scene, with Messi, the fan and one security guard hitting the ground in a clinch.

Messi appeared unharmed and made his way over to the other side of the pitch as security reinforcements arrived.

He netted from the penalty spot in the 2-1 win, with Santiago Morales scoring Miami’s other goal.

Miami, who are co-owned by David Beckham, started its Major League Soccer season with a 3-0 defeat by LAFC last weekend.

They face a trip to state rivals Orlando City on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.