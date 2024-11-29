Messi among star nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

[Source: FIFA]

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí lead the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024, showcasing the top talent from an exciting year in global football.

Messi, fresh from his triumphs with Inter Miami and Argentina, and Bonmatí, a key figure in Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign and Barcelona’s dominance, headline the Men’s and Women’s Player categories.

Other notable nominees include Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham for the men, while Salma Paralluelo, Lauren Hemp, and Lindsey Horan are among the women vying for the prestigious honor.

Voting, open on FIFA.com until December 10, allows fans, national team captains and coaches, and media representatives to weigh in across various categories, including the new FIFA Marta Award for the best women’s goal and the redefined FIFA Puskás Award for the best men’s goal.

Winners will be announced early next year, recognizing excellence in club and international football.