Melbourne to host OFC Pro League round three

Round three of the OFC Pro League will be played in Melbourne, Australia, starting next weekend.

The third round of the competition will see 15 matches held across two venues in Melbourne, at the Home of the Matildas and Olympic Village, from the 21st of February to the 4th of March.

Our Extra Bula FC takes on Vanuatu United next Saturday at Olympic Park.

All eight clubs will play at least three matches, with six teams to play four, with the rescheduling of three round one fixtures.

Australian club South Melbourne FC remain the only club yet to taste defeat in the competition, winning three and drawing two of their five fixtures.

They sit second behind Auckland FC in the standings with a game in hand but, as the action heads home to Australia next week, will be confident of jumping ahead of their rivals, particularly if they win when the two sides meet on February 21st.

Bula FC is fifth on the Pro League standings.

Former Suva rep and Vanuatu United FC forward Alex Saniel now holds two competition records after the second round of the season—scoring the OFC Pro League’s very first goal at Eden Park and scoring the league’s fastest goal after just 57 seconds in their loss to South Melbourne in round two.

You can watch all the OFC Pro League action live on FBC Two.

