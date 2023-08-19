Football

Martinez double gives Inter 2-0 win over Monza

Reuters

August 20, 2023 7:35 am

[Source: Reuters]

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez struck twice as Inter Milan claimed a 2-0 win over visiting Monza in their Serie A opener.

Inter, who are looking to improve on last season’s third-placed finish, did not control the game to the extent that they would have liked, but were the more clinical side as they earned a fifth successive opening-day victory.

“It was a good performance against a strong opponent. I am satisfied with those who started and I saw enthusiasm from those who came off the bench,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi told Sky Sports.

The hosts went ahead early after Denzel Dumfries picked out Martinez with a low cross in the seventh minute, but Simone Inzaghi’s side were culpable of taking their foot off the gas and allowing their opponents to grow into the game.

Monza enjoyed a sizeable chunk of possession in the first half, but were mostly restricted to shots from distance in open play, with Inter looking threatening at times on the counter-attack.

Inter’s starting lineup featured two debutants – forward Marcus Thuram and goalkeeper Yann Sommer – both of whom put in assured performances.

Thuram proved a handful, using his pace and power to cause problems for the Monza defence, with the French forward’s performance earning praise from Inzaghi.

“He did what he needed to, came back to help out, attacked the space when it was the right moment to do so. He was a little unlucky on a few opportunities,” Inzaghi said.

Sommer also performed well, comfortably dealing with the few shots that came his way, though he had a part to play in Monza’s best opportunity of the game.

The Swiss goalkeeper parried a cross into the path of Giorgos Kyriakopoulos in the 48th minute to gift Monza a chance from close range, but Kyriakopoulos’s goal-bound effort was denied by Hakan Calhanoglu’s block.

Looking to kill off the game, Inzaghi brought on two more debutants in Marko Arnautovic and Juan Cuadrado – with the pair having contrasting showings.

Ex-Juventus player Cuadrado, whose signing was protested by Inter fans, was booed on his introduction, while Arnautovic had a more memorable first outing at the San Siro as he provided the assist for the second goal.

As Monza continued to commit bodies forward in the second half, they were once again punished by Martinez, who slid in at the far post to turn in Arnautovic’s cross and seal the three points.

Martinez’s double ensured he kept pace with Victor Osimhen in this season’s Golden Boot race, after the Nigerian striker scored twice in defending champions Napoli’s 3-1 win over newly-promoted Frosinone.

Elsewhere, Genoa were handed a 4-1 home thrashing by Fiorentina on their return to top-flight football, with Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Nicolas Gonzalez and Rolando Mandragora all getting on the scoresheet.

